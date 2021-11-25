Mahesh Manjrekar's directorial Antim - The Final Truth starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana is all set to release in India on November 26. However, the action thriller is out in the theatres in UAE today (November 25). With this, early reviews of the Salman Khan film is all over the internet, and Twitterverse has already labelled it as superhit. For the unware, Antim is a Hindi remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern. So, if you are in India and want to know how Antim is, check out the verdict by the moviegoers below.

Just Watched #AntimTheFinalTruth ....!! One Word Review :- The Excellent Movie, Good worked by Ayush, Good Dialogue Delivery by Sallu But Action scenes like bhojpuri movies...! My Rating :- ⭐⭐½ — 𝑨𝒌𝒌𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝑲𝒂𝒑𝒊𝒍 𝑲𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓🐇 (@iamkapilkumar__) November 25, 2021

Salman Khan has 53 minutes solid screen presence in #AntimTheFinalTruth His performance as sardar will be remember for years Movie is fantastic and perfect mixture of Mass and Class. Antim ride on pure emotions and mind-blowing raw action. Review — AKHILESH CHAUDHARY (@beingakki_) November 25, 2021

‘#AntimTheFinalTruth’ review: #SalmanKhan exercises restraint to make space for #AayushSharma The action drama activates the armchair activist in you and skims through burning issues https://t.co/lqiUQap3XL#AntimReview @SKFilmsOfficial — Gulf News (@gulf_news) November 25, 2021

#Antimreview Dangerous and mind blowing 💪#SalmanKhan bhai ki acting and action Superb 💥💥💥💥#AayushSharma Dangerous gangster 💪💪💪💪 4/5★ — SultanKhan. ANTIM 26TH NOV💥 (@ItsSULTANKhan) November 25, 2021

#ANTIM is SOLID! Manjrekar delivers a well made gangster film once again, focuses on the story & characters without adding any cheesy & nonsensical scenes. Salman delivers a restraint performance & is in character after a while. Aayush is the surprise 👌. RATING: 8*/10* — Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) November 25, 2021

