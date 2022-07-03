Anupam Kher is the fit and fab actor of Hindi Cinema. Even at the age of 67, the legendary actor continues to remain one of the fittest stars. His workout pictures and videos have been an inspiration to many and so the latest post shared by him is a must see. Anupam Kher can be seen posing with his gym partner and Kaagaz 2 co-actor Darshan Kumaar amid workout session. The veteran actor can be seen flaunting his fit body in this pic. Anupam Kher Shares His Fitness Journey With Amazing Pictures of His Chiselled Body.

Anupam Kher & Darshan Kumaar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)