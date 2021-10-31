Sikandar Kher is one of the talented actors that Bollywood is blessed with. Son of Kirron Kher and stepson of Anupam Kher, the latter has penned a heartwarming note for Sikandar who has turned 40 on October 31. The veteran actor mentions in his post, “Growing up with you has been amazing. I may not admit often but I have learnt so many things from you. I am proud of you the way you are making your choices as an actor.”

Anupam Kher’s Birthday Note For Sikandar Kher

Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher! May God give you long & healthy life. Growing up with you has been amazing. I may not admit often but I have learnt so many things from you. I am proud of you the way you are making your choices as an actor. Have a great year. Blessings!😍🌺 pic.twitter.com/297nwM3MxG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 31, 2021

