Anushka Sharma commented on a prominent publications' post on Instagram that saw picture of her daughter Vamika. The media house had shared pics of the little one after she returned with Anushka and Virat Kohli from Maldives vacation. "Learn something from other media houses and paparazzi," Sharma wrote. The post has now been deleted. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Request Media to Not Publish Daughter Vamika's Pics After Her Face Reveal During India vs South Africa ODI Match (View Statement).

Check It Out:

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

