Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik would be making her Bollywood debut with the film Ardh that also stars Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbushan Kharbanda. The upcoming film looks like a promising family entertainer and it is all set for a direct OTT release. The makers have released the film’s trailer and confirmed that Ardh will premiere on ZEE5 on June 10.

Watch The Trailer Of Ardh Below:

