Weeks after indefinitely postponing her marriage, Smriti Mandhana has called off her wedding with Bollywood composer Palash Muchhal. India's ace women cricketer took to Instagram and stated on social media that the wedding has been called off with Muchhal, while asking fans and members of the media to respect privacy for both families. The high-profile Mandhana-Muchhal wedding for November 23 was postponed after Smriti's father had a health emergency in the Indian cricketer's hometown of Sangli. ‘We Don’t Cross the Finish Line in Every Match of Life’: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Wedding Rumours Resurface After Event Company’s Cryptic Note.

Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding

Smriti Mandhana statement (Photo Credit: @smriti_mandhana)

