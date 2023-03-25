Arjun Kapoor has dropped a throwback in remembrance of his mom, Mona Shourie Kapoor. On her 11th death anniversary today, the actor penned an emotional note. He wrote, “11 years have passed since u become the shield that protects me from beyond but I still wish u were here because in this cruel world today.” Arjun concluded the note saying, “We shall meet someday soon.” Arjun Kapoor Shares a Heart Touching Post As He Remembers His Late Mother Mona Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor With His Mom Mona Shourie Kapoor

