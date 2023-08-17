Arjun Kapoor shared photos from his long weekend trip and it looks tranquil! It seems as though the actor wanted to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life and chose to go to a beautiful house away from the chaos. His photo dump showed the actor sitting shirtless at a table and eating cereal. Arjun also shared a cute photo of his dog resting on the floor. Other photos also included him in the swimming pool and working out. Arjun Kapoor Shares New Pics With Girlfriend Malaika Arora From Their Berlin Vacay!

View Arjun's Latest Insta Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

