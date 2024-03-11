Yami Gautam Dhar’s critically acclaimed film, Article 370, continues its successful theatrical run into its third week. Based on true events, the political thriller has amassed Rs 70.06 crore in its third weekend at the Indian box office. Released on February 23, the film also features Priya Mani and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 14: Yami Gautam's Political Thriller Collects Rs 61.91 Crore In India.

Article 370 Box Office Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

