Yami Gautam's political thriller, Article 370, continues its strong performance at the box office. Released on February 23 in cinema halls, the film garnered positive response from audience and has managed to cross Rs 60 crore mark in India. FYI, the fourteen-day collection of the movie stands at total of Rs 61.91 crore as of now. Article 370 Movie Review: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's Film Is Intense and Impactful!

Article 370 Box Office Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

