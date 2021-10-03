Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan became the talk of the town after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested him on Sunday along with others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship. While the superstar has received immense support from the industry wallahs online, now the latest we see is Salman Khan arriving at SRK’s home to pay a visit to him. Check out the pics below.

Salman Khan Outside SRK's Residence Amid Aryan Khan's NCB Arrest

