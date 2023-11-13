On the occasion of Aryan Khan's birthday today (Nov 13), Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a memory from past and to wish her big 'brother' on his born day. The Archies star dropped a cute throwback picture with her 'bestest friend' and doggo online to wish Aryan. Reportedly, Aryan is currently working on an OTT series, which is tentatively titled Stardom. Diwali 2023 Fashion: Suhana Khan’s Golden Net Saree With Backless Blouse Sets The Perfect Festive Trend For Women (View Pics).

Suhana Khan Wishes Aryan Khan:

Suhana Khan Instagram

