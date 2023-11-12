Diwali 2023 Fashion: Suhana Khan’s Golden Net Saree With Backless Blouse Sets The Perfect Festive Trend For Women (View Pics)

Her sultry saree avatar, indicates that she confidently embraced the glamorous and festive vibe for the Diwali bash. Your thoughts on Suhana Khan’s Saree? Tell us in the comments below.

Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Nov 12, 2023 05:35 PM IST

It's interesting to note that Suhana Khan is not only making waves for her upcoming film debut but also serving as a style inspiration with her fashion choices. Her recent Diwali look left a lasting impression as Shah Rukh Khan's daughter dazzled in a glamorous appearance, adorned in a golden net saree that showcased opulence and style. The intricate details of her aari work saree, embellished blouse, and diamond earrings suggest a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary elements. Suhana's classic saree draping style, with pleats and the pallu gracefully cascading down her shoulder, adds a touch of elegance to her overall look. To enhance her saree, she kept her makeup subtle, featuring glossy lips, subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, blushed cheeks, fluttery lashes, well-groomed brows, and kept her wavy hair open. This gives us a glimpse into the effort put in by her glam team to create a mesmerizing appearance. Suhana Khan Makes Fashion Statement in a Red Rose Print Midi Dress With Plunging Neckline, The Archies Actress Flaunts Her Radiant Smile in New Pics!.

Check Out Suhana Khan's Instagram Pictures:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

nd Prosperous New Year Greetings, Wishes, Images And Whatsapp Messages For Loved Ones
Close
Search

Diwali 2023 Fashion: Suhana Khan’s Golden Net Saree With Backless Blouse Sets The Perfect Festive Trend For Women (View Pics)

Her sultry saree avatar, indicates that she confidently embraced the glamorous and festive vibe for the Diwali bash. Your thoughts on Suhana Khan’s Saree? Tell us in the comments below.

Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Nov 12, 2023 05:35 PM IST

It's interesting to note that Suhana Khan is not only making waves for her upcoming film debut but also serving as a style inspiration with her fashion choices. Her recent Diwali look left a lasting impression as Shah Rukh Khan's daughter dazzled in a glamorous appearance, adorned in a golden net saree that showcased opulence and style. The intricate details of her aari work saree, embellished blouse, and diamond earrings suggest a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary elements. Suhana's classic saree draping style, with pleats and the pallu gracefully cascading down her shoulder, adds a touch of elegance to her overall look. To enhance her saree, she kept her makeup subtle, featuring glossy lips, subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, blushed cheeks, fluttery lashes, well-groomed brows, and kept her wavy hair open. This gives us a glimpse into the effort put in by her glam team to create a mesmerizing appearance. Suhana Khan Makes Fashion Statement in a Red Rose Print Midi Dress With Plunging Neckline, The Archies Actress Flaunts Her Radiant Smile in New Pics!.

Check Out Suhana Khan's Instagram Pictures:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Bollywood Diwali 2023 Special Diwali fashion Diwali Fashion Trends Diwali outfits Diwali Outfits Ideas Diwali Saree Look Diwali Special Diwali Special Sarees Suhana Khan Suhana Khan fashion Suhana Khan saree pics Suhana Khan style Suhana Khan Style File
You might also like
Diwali 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Kids Taimur and Jehangir Enter Pataudi Residence To Celebrate the Festival (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Diwali 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Kids Taimur and Jehangir Enter Pataudi Residence To Celebrate the Festival (Watch Video)
Diwali Outfits Ideas Diwali Saree Look Diwali Special Diwali Special Sarees Suhana Khan Suhana Khan fashion Suhana Khan saree pics Suhana Khan style Suhana Khan Style File
You might also like
Diwali 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Kids Taimur and Jehangir Enter Pataudi Residence To Celebrate the Festival (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Diwali 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Kids Taimur and Jehangir Enter Pataudi Residence To Celebrate the Festival (Watch Video)
Diwali 2023: 'For Me, the Festival is Where Our Security Forces Are', Says PM Narendra Modi as He Celebrates Deepawali With Soldiers in Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha (Watch Video)
Festivals & Events

Diwali 2023: 'For Me, the Festival is Where Our Security Forces Are', Says PM Narendra Modi as He Celebrates Deepawali With Soldiers in Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha (Watch Video)
Kiara Advani Calls Husband Sidharth Malhotra As Her ‘Love and Light’ While Extending Diwali Greetings to Fans in These Cuddled Up Pics
Bollywood

Kiara Advani Calls Husband Sidharth Malhotra As Her ‘Love and Light’ While Extending Diwali Greetings to Fans in These Cuddled Up Pics
Tiger 3 Movie Review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi’s Spy Action Thriller Opens to Mixed Reactions From Critics
Bollywood

Tiger 3 Movie Review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi’s Spy Action Thriller Opens to Mixed Reactions From Critics
Google Trends Google Trends
IND vs NED
500K+ searches
Rangoli
500K+ searches
Tiger 3
200K+ searches
India vs Netherlands
2,000K+ searches
Real Madrid vs Valencia
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google Trends Google Trends
IND vs NED
500K+ searches
Rangoli
500K+ searches
Tiger 3
200K+ searches
India vs Netherlands
2,000K+ searches
Real Madrid vs Valencia
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot