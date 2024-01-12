Rishab Shetty, celebrated for his impactful film Kantara, has announced a prequel titled Kantara: Chapter 1, aiming to captivate audiences anew. The actor-director-writer, recognised for his contribution to globalising Indian cinema, sparked speculation about a potential collaboration with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker when spotted outside his Mumbai office. Shetty, known for his stylish persona, was seen in casual attire, sporting a white shirt and jeans. Kantara 2: ‘Daiva Nartaka’ Says Rishab Shetty Had Sought Divine Permission to Make the Film’s Sequel.

Rishab Shetty Near Ashutosh Gowariker Office:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)