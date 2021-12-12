Atrangi Re is the upcoming film starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The film’s music is composed by the legendary AR Rahman. After “Rait Zara Si” and “Chaka Chak”, the makers are now going to release the film’s third track titled “Garda” and the song is crooned by Daler Mehndi. The teaser of this magical song is out and we can see Akshay dressed as a magician and performing at a circus. The complete song of “Garda” will be released on December 14.

Watch The Teaser Of The Song Garda Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)