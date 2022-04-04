Attack starred John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. The film has seen low collections over the weekend as well. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 11.51 crore.

Attack Box Office Collection Update

#Attack is below the mark... No major growth / jump on Day 2 and 3 is disappointing... The #RRR wave has also impacted its prospects in mass sectors... Fri 3.51 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 11.51 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2J4mI48Ogx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2022

