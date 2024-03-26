The makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan dropped the film's trailer today, March 26, and it has received a good response. Katrina Kaif, too, shared her review of the BMCM trailer. The actress re-shared the trailer on her Instagram Stories and called it 'amazing. She wrote, '@aliabbaszafar Buddyyyyyyyy looking amazing... this EID will be (fire emojis)... so proud of you... Looks epic akshayyyyyyy on fire @akshaykumar fab @tigerjackieshroff.' Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Alaya F and Manushi Chillar, and is slated to release on April 10, 2024. On the other hand, Katrina will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Epic Showdown With Masked Prithviraj Sukumaran Steals the Show in This Ali Abbas Zafar Actioner (Watch Video).

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Insta Story:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

