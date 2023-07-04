Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to take fans by storm with their electrifying chemistry in the upcoming film Bawaal. Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a captivating still from the movie, the picture showcases the duo striking a breathtaking pose, leaving everyone in awe of their stunning on-screen presence. With the photo, Varun also revealed that the teaser of Bawaal will be out on July 5, 2023. Bawaal Release Date Update: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Postponed Due to VFX and Technical Requirements.

Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

