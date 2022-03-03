Karan Johar has announced a new film and a new talent! Lakshya would be making his Bollywood debut with the film Bedhadak that’d be directed by Shashank Khaitan. He’d be seen playing the character Karan in this film produced by Dharma Productions.

Lakshya as Karan in Bedhadak

Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting #Lakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!@apoorvamehta18 #ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/5t04gOuXVH — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 3, 2022

