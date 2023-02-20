Veteran actress-dancer Bela Bose who had graced more than 200 Hindi and regional Indian movies from the 1950s through the 1980s passed away at the age of 79. The veteran actress was known for her dance and acting in blockbuster movies like Shikar, Jeene ki Raah, and Jai Santoshi Maa to name a few. Shahnawaz Pradhan Dies at 56; Actor Was Known for His Roles in Alif Laila, Phantom and Raees.

RIP Bela Bose

