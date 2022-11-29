Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Box Office Collection reaches a total of Rs 32.40 crore as of today. It reached a collection of Rs 3.85 crore today, being the fourth day and it needs to be steady on the weekdays. Drishyam 2 and Bhediya Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan Ecstatic After Their Films Bring Back Public to Theatres!

Take a look at Bhediya’s Box Office update:

#Bhediya should’ve performed better on the crucial Mon to cover lost ground… Needs to stay steady on remaining weekdays… Lack of major opposition [till #Avatar] can prove advantageous… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 32.40 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/12UjbGyq8b — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2022

