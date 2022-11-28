Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the leading roles and Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have worked wonders for the Bollywood industry. The two movies are out an out entertaining and Varun Dhawan is on cloud nine as the movies have managed to have the movie lovers flocking inside theatres. Ajay Devgn also expressed his happiness over the same. He took to social media to share: ‘I’m happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It’s a feel good moment for us as an Industry. You're a rockstar.’ Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s Film To Soon Hit Rs 150 Crore Mark!

Take a look:

Hey @Varun_dvn I’m happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It’s a feel good moment for us as an Industry. You're a rockstar ✨ https://t.co/7P4uVABcjn — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)