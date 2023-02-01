The makers of Bheed have finally announced the release date of their movie today. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the social drama starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao is all set to release in theatres on March 24. The actors have previously worked together in Badhaai Do. Check out the announcement post below. Bheed: Rajkummar Rao Shares Monochrome Picture With Bhumi Pednekar and Anubhav Sinha, Says ‘When the Captain Talks, We Listen’ (View Pic).

Bheed Release Date:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌏 (@bhumipednekar)

