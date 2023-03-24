The Bholaa anthem, titled “Dil Hai Bholaa”, has been dropped online and it is a soulful number crooned by Amit Mishra for Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s upcoming film. The song from the upcoming film Bholaa has been composed by Ravi Basrur and Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics. Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Shares BTS Video of the 6-Min Long, Risky Bike-Truck Chase Sequence That Was Filmed in 11 Days – WATCH.

Watch The Video Of The Song Dil Hai Bholaa Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)