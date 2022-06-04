Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is soon set to hit Rs 150 mark. The horror-comedy that released in theatres on May 20 continues to shine at the box office. The total collection of this Kartik Aaryan starrer stands at Rs 144.56 crore. Kartik Aaryan Rubbishes Reports of Replacing Akshay Kumar in Housefull Franchise After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Success.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is super-steady on [third] Fri, despite release of multiple films + reduction of screens and shows... Should gather speed over the weekend... All set to cruise past ₹ 150 cr... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr. Total: ₹ 144.56 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/oEMA0HLue8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2022

