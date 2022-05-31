Seems like Kartik Aaryan is on a slamming spree. As after dismissing a website for carrying a fake news about his fees, the actor has now debunked another 'baseless' story by a portal. As he took to Twitter and rubbished reports of him replacing Akshay Kumar in Housefull franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's roar at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Dismisses Reports About Hiking His Fees Post the Horror-Comedy’s Success.

Check It Out:

Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai 😂😂 Baseless 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SFG3iSQpoj — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)