Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released on May 20, is successfully running at the box office. The film starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead stands at a total of Rs 122.69 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu’s Horror Comedy Is an Unstoppable Hit! Stands at Rs 92.05 Crore After Week 1.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 EXCELS in Weekend 2... SOLID GAINS on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #IPLFinals] indicates it should cross ₹ 150 cr, with an outside chance of touching ₹ 175 cr... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr. Total: ₹ 122.69 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT. pic.twitter.com/psDysuA3TN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 30, 2022

