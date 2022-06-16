Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is unstoppable. The flick has been doing excellent at the the ticket window since the release. Now, on week 4 the horror-comedy movie stands at a total of Rs 175.02 crore in India. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Week 4: Kartik Aaryan’s Horror-Comedy Inches Closer To Rs 175 Crore Mark!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 crosses ₹ 175 cr [Wed, Day 27]... Is now a certified BLOCKBUSTER... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.29 cr, Wed 1.26 cr. Total: ₹ 175.02 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/NbKQI3L1kn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)