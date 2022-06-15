Kartik Aaryan’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to receive tremendous response. The horror-comedy will soon hit Rs 175 crore at the box office. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 173.76 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s Film To Premiere On Netflix!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is super-steady... Is performing like the pre-pandemic times, which is creditworthy... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.29 cr. Total: ₹ 173.76 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/qvozdPu3DP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)