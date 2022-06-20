Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is not slowing down at the box-office and despite the new releases the Anees Bazmee film has managed to rake Rs 5.68 crore by the fifth weekend just next to Yash's KGF that raked rs 6.35 crore. It beats the fifth-weekend record of two blockbusters, The Kashmir Files [₹ 2.50 cr] and #RRR [₹ 3.32 cr]. Kartik Aaryan Climbs on Top of Car and Celebrates Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Success With Fans (Watch Video).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box-Office

