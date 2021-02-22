Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead. The makers have confirmed that the film will hit the big screens on November 19, 2021!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Release Date:

KARTIK AARYAN - TABU - KIARA ADVANI: #BHOOLBHULAIYAA2 RELEASE DATE... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 - starring #KartikAaryan, #Tabu and #KiaraAdvani - to release in *cinemas* on 19 Nov 2021... Directed by Anees Bazmee... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar. pic.twitter.com/H8t0ANO5qW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2021

