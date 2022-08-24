Bipasha Basu had recently announced that she and her husband Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. The parents-to-be even shared a few pictures from maternity photoshoot. Karan has posted another gorgeous photo on Instagram and revealed on how he felt on knowing his ladylove is pregnant. He mentioned in his post, “When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one.. a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened. Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy.” Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Announce Pregnancy.

Parents-To-Be Karan Singh Grover And Bipasha Basu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)