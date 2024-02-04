Black released in theatres on February 4, 2005. It has been 19 years since the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. This day is even more special as the team is celebrating ‘first ever digital release on Netflix!’ Yes, the movie Black, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, is currently streaming on the popular OTT platform. Netflix India shared this news on its X handle, stating, “Debraj and Michelle’s journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instills you with strength and compassion.” Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Challenges He Faced While Playing His Role in Black.

Black On Netflix

