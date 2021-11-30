Ahead of the release of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas on Zee5, the makers of the film released another powerful promo from the film. One can see Bachchan delivering a powerful dialogue in the clip, giving a sneak peek of what his character in the film will look like.

Take A Look At The Promo Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)