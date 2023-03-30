In a relief to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bombay High Court has quashed the case related to actor's alleged misbehaviour with a journalist in 2019. For the unaware, Bhaijaan was alleged of snatching away a journalist's mobile phone while he was trying to shoot a video of the actor. Billi Billi Song: Salman Khan-Pooja Hedge Shakes a Leg to the Peppy Bhangra Number From Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Will Make You Groove Too (Watch Video).

Salman Khan 2019 Case Update:

#BREAKING Bombay High Court quashes a case against actor SALMAN KHAN & his bodyguard accused of snatching a journalist's phone and for unruly behaviour while the scribe attempted to take a picture of the actor cycling on a Mumbai-street.@BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/DvRkIE8jaU — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 30, 2023

