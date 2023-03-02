''Billi Billi'' track from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been grabbing the eyeballs on social media since Monday. After dropping the teaser, the makers of the film unveiled the full song video today. Taking to Instagram, Salman dropped the full song video and captioned it, "Hope this song makes u smile, dance n gives out positive energy.. #BilliBilli." A peppy dance number song is sung by Punjabi singer Sukhbir and has been written by Kumaar. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Billi Billi: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati Dance Their Hearts Out in This Vibrant Number (Watch Video).

In the video, Salman looks dapper in a black-white suit while grooving with Pooja Hegde, clad in an elegant red outfit. The duo could be seen sharing electrifying chemistry shaking their legs to this peppy dance number.

The song also introduces the extended ensemble cast of the film - Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.This is the first time that Sukhbir has sung and composed a song for Salman Khan and the composer has delivered what can be termed a chartbuster dance number.

Recently, the makers unveiled the first song of the film ''Naiyo Lagda'' which received massive responses from the fans. Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background."The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill’s Still With Salman Khan From the Film’s Teaser Leaves Fans Excited, Twitterati Asks ‘Eid Kab Ayegi’.

Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in his kitty. Tiger 3 is extremely special as it will have Shah Rukh Khan's cameo. As per a trade source, SRK will start shooting for his role in Tiger 3 in April."Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai.Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission," the source said. Tiger 3 will release on the occasion of Diwali 2023.