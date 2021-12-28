Boney Kapoor often keeps posting intriguing throwback pictures and precious moments on his Instagram profile. The latest post shared features a throwback photo of him that he has merged with his son Arjun Kapoor’s pic and asked in the caption, ‘Twins???’ Well, netizens aren’t that impressed or interested with Kapoor’s post. Because all are eagerly waiting to hear on update on the release of Valimai trailer, the Tamil film that’s bankrolled by the producer. Some of the comments dropped on his post were ‘#Valimai Trailer Update Waiting Mama’, ‘Boneu saab #Valimai update kya hey’, ‘Valimai update’, ‘Valimai trailer plz’, and so on.

Boney Kapoor’s Latest Instagram Post

