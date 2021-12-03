From the last few days Ayan Mukerji has been dropping BTS stills of Brahmastra and giving glimpses of his film’s dream cast – Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy. He has also shared a few glimpses of the locales where the film has been shot and visuals of deities and they were all breathtakingly beautiful. However, fans were upset seeing these BTS pics and started putting up posts on social media asking if the team ever plans to release the film. Brahmastra has seen a lot of delay owing to its pending VFX work, shoot and then COVID-19 pandemic hit the country that further affected the work. But Ayan has now shared a post, sharing a pic of RK, promising movie buffs that the ‘final release date’ of Brahmastra would be announced really soon and have urged fans to have faith in him and his team.

Update On Brahmastra Final Release Date

