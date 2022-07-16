The makers of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva had released the teaser of the song “Kesariya” in April to celebrate Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s special journey, their wedding. The song has been in much demand since then and fans have been requesting to release the full song. The wait is finally coming to an end. The full song of “Kesariya” will be released tomorrow, July 17. Ayan Mukerji Unveils Kesariya Song from Brahmastra As a 'Gift' to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt!

Brahmastra Song Kesariya To Be Out On July 17

Get ready to immerse in all the magic, light & love that #Kesariya holds!🧡 To be yours, tomorrow!✨#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/olRDpgYsfM — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 16, 2022

