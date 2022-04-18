Abhinay Deo is popularly known for directing Delhi Belly. The filmmaker is all set to helm a crime drama titled Brown and Karisma Kapoor would be seen as the leading lady. Produced by Zee Studios, it will also feature Surya Sharma.

Karisma Kapoor in Brown

