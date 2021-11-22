Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan's Bunty Aur Babli 2 has failed to impress the audiences, the box office collection of the flick says so. After a weekend still the film is lacking on the box office. The comedy-romance movie earned Rs 2.60 crore on Day 1, Rs 2.50 crore in Day 2 and Rs 3.20 crore on Day 3, so the total amount after the 3rd day is Rs 8.30 crore. Now, we all just hope that the movie performs better on this week. Apart from the leads, the movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Yashpal Sharma, Asrani, Gopal Datt, Prem Chopra, Lankesh Bhardwaj and Neeraj Sood, in supporting roles.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#BuntyAurBabli2 has lacklustre opening weekend... No turnaround on Day 2 and minimal growth on Day 3 seals the fate... Will find the going tough on weekdays due to weak trending... Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 8.30 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ONeowTdkcl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)