The first pics of Ranveer Singh with wifey Deepika Padukone from Cannes 2022 are out! As the duo were spotted attending a Dior event at the ongoing 75th annual Cannes Film Festival 2022. In the viral pics online, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen smiling, chilling and posing with Rebecca Hall. The trio can be seen laughing and then in a serious mood in the click. Cannes 2022: Ranveer Singh Jets Off to Join Wifey Deepika Padukone at the Ongoing Film Festival (View Pics).

Ranveer Singh at Cannes 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepveer movies 🔵 (@jayeshbhaijordaar_13may)

