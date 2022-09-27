The makers of Oh My God are coming up with an exciting social drama titled Chakki starring Rahul Bhat and Priya Bapat in major roles. It revolves around a small businessman who takes on the corrupt electricity board as he is shaken by the bill that is sent to him. Nazar Andaaz Trailer: Kumud Mishra, Abhishek Banerjee, Divya Dutta Star in a Heartwarming Tale; Film to Arrive in Theatres on October 7 (Watch Video).

Chakki Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)