A viral claim suggesting that the Modi government is providing free solar-powered flour mill machines to women under a so-called "Free Atta Chakki Yojana" has been debunked as false. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a fact check, clarifying that the central government is not running any such scheme. PIB warned the public to remain cautious of such fake claims and advised against sharing personal information on suspicious platforms. The bureau also urged people to verify any government-related information through official channels to avoid falling victim to scams. Centre to Give Rs 18,000 Monthly to Every Person From June 1? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

PIB Fact Checks Viral Scheme

