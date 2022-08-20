The railway bridge over the Chakki river in Kangra district collapsed on Saturday morning due to heavy rains and flash floods. The Northern Railways informed that the water in the river is yet to recede. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts today.

Check Tweet:

The railway bridge on Chakki river in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district damaged due to flash flood, collapsed today morning. The water in the river is yet to recede: Northern Railways — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

