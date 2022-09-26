Ananya Panday has shared the sweetest birthday wish for her father, Chunky Panday. As the actress took to Instagram and shared a series of throwback clicks featuring 'daddy cool'. In the pics, we get to see Chunky posing with little Ananya, wife Bhavana and also being a crazy man he is. Have a look. Farah Khan Tells Chunky Panday ‘Apni Beti Ko Sambhal Phele’ As He Jokes About The Filmmaker’s ‘Overacting’ In Ananya Panday’s Video Post.

Ananya Panday Wishes Chunky Panday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)