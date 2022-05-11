Farah Khan is known for her epic responses and something similar has happened after Ananya Panday shared a fun video post on Instagram. The actress shared a video that also features Farah. There are several who dropped comments on this post. Ananya’s father, actor Chunky Panday too commented saying, “Farah you should get the Award for Overacting in this Video”. To this the choreographer-filmmaker responded saying, “apni beti ko sambhal phele”. Ananya Panday Looks Cute as a Button in This Throwback Snap From Goa With Parents Bhavana and Chunky Panday!

Ananya Panday’s Video Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Chunky Panday – Farah Khan’s Insta Exchange

Chunky Panday – Farah Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)