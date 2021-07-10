Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday breathed her last on July 10. While the reason for her demise is still unknown, as soon as this news was out, celebs arrived at the deceased's residence in Mumbai. Even Chunky's daughter Ananya Panday and wife Bhavana Panday were in attendance to pay last respects.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shutterbugs images (@shutterbugsimages)

Ananya Panday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REPOST INDIA🇮🇳 (@repostindia1)

Ananya's Old Memories With Her Grandmother:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RIA | Fanpage 🍃✨ (@ananyascharm)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)