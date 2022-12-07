The makers of Cirkus have dropped the teaser of "Current Laga Re" song from the movie and it's superb. Sung by Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi and Lijo George, the track is high on energy and sees Deepika Paukone in a desi attire grooving with lead Ranveer Singh. The full song will be out on December 8. Cirkus Trailer: Ranveer Singh Will Make You LOL in Dual Role; Deepika Padukone and 'Golmaal Again' Gang Make Surprise Appearances (Watch Video).

Watch "Current Laga Re" Song Below:

