Nutan's granddaughter, Pranutan Bahl, is set to make her Hollywood debut in the film Coco & Nut, where she will star opposite filmmaker-actor Rahsaan Noor. The movie, described as a spirit-lifting romance, follows the story of an ambitious young woman (Played By Bahl) struggling to save her marriage and finding solace in her college sweetheart (Played by Noor). Helmet: Pranutan Bahl Shares Her Experience of Working With the Team, Says ‘It Was Full on Entertainment’.

Pranutan Bahl and Rahsaan Noor In Coco & Nut:

Pranutan Bahl, From Famous Indian Acting Family, Pairs With Rahsaan Noor For Rom-Com 'Coco & Nut'; Shooting Set For Chicago https://t.co/oDBqZR6aro — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)